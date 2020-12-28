India Vs Australia 2nd Test: India takes lead of 131 runs

In Cricket, Australia were 42 for two wickets against India in their second innings on Day 3 of the second Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground . Earlier, India were bowled out for 326 in their first innings and have a lead of 131 runs.

India had resumed the play on third day from the overnight score of 277 for 5 and with a lead of 82 runs.

The visitors lost 5 wickets for 32 runs. Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane scored 112 runs and Ravindra Jadeja scored 57 runs. They were the top scores for India.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon took three wickets each. The hosts were all out for 195 runs in their first innings.

India has lost the first test match played at Adelaide and is trailing by 0-1 in the four match series