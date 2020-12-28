Is there any seafood lovers here? Know about the average calories and nutrition facts of fish curry

Seafood is any form of sea life regarded as food by humans, prominently including fish and shellfish. The harvesting of wild seafood is usually known as fishing or hunting, while the cultivation and farming of seafood are known as aquaculture or fish farming. Seafood is often colloquially distinguished from meat; vegetarians who consume seafood as the only source of meat. Seafood is an important source of protein in many diets around the world, especially in coastal areas.

Curries are an excellent opportunity to use some of the oilier fish that are often overlooked because of their stronger flavor. Good choices include albacore, mackerel, salmon, swordfish, tuna, yellowtail kingfish if you prefer a milder flavored fish, blue-eye trevalla, ling, ray/skate. Fish head curry is a dish in Indonesian, Malaysian and Singaporean cuisines with mixed Indian and Chinese origins. The head of red snapper is stewed in a Kerala -style curry with assorted vegetables such as okra and eggplants. It is usually served with either rice or bread or as a shared dish.

Although the fish head was not widely served in India, Chinese customers considered it to be a special delicacy. Today, Indian, Malaysian, Chinese restaurants all serve variations of this dish. Fish head curry has become a popular dish among Singaporeans and tourists alike. There are 225 calories in 1 serving of Seafood Curry.