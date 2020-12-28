Not only food but also cash is available at this restaurant for free….

We have heard of news about restaurants where those who have no money can eat for free. But a restaurant that offers free food and cash if needed is going viral on social media. Jimmy Donaldson, a prominent YouTuber in the United States, came up with the idea for such a restaurant.

He has shared his new video on YouTube with the title of the world’s first free restaurant. The video shows people coming to this restaurant and not paying after eating. The video also shows he paying those who are in need.

You can see many people standing in a row in front of the shop. He is one of the most viewed YouTubers in 2019. People have two opinions on his work. People are of the opinion that he is doing this for publicity and also that he is doing a great job.