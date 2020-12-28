Saudi Arabia decided not to open borders; travel ban extends

Riyadh: The Saudi government has decided not to open its borders amid fears of a super-spread coronavirus. Saudi Arabia has decided to close its borders for another week. The Saudi Interior Ministry has said it will not open land, air, or naval borders. It has been reported from many countries that the new variant of the corona is spreading rapidly. The Saudis then decided to close the border last week. Now the restrictions have been extended for another week.

At the same time, non-Saudis will be allowed to leave the country. It is hoped that India’s Vande Bharat Mission will be able to restart. Uncertainty has persisted for the past week. The order to close the border came amid as many Indians wanted to return home. No one has access to Saudi from abroad. At the same time, there is an opportunity to leave Saudi. A week later the situation will be re-examined and action will be taken.

