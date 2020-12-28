‘Setback to expats’: Gulf country announces important decision

A gulf country has announced a decision which is a big setback to expats. Kuwait has made the important decision. Faisal Al Medlej, the Minister of Economic Affairs and Trade has announced the decision to terminate all expats working as consultants across six governmental agencies.

As per the order issued by the Ministry, all expats working as consultants in Supreme Council for Planning and Development, the Civil Service Bureau, the Public Authority of Manpower, the Environmental Protection Authority, Central Statistical Bureau and Kuwait Authority for Privatization will be terminated. And also no new non-Kuwaiti will be hired as consultants.

The move is a part of ‘Kuwaitization’ scheme. Kuwaitization is a scheme launched by the Kuwait government to ensure 100 per cent nationalization in the public sector jobs.