The teachers’ association complained against the Public Education Department. Know more!!!

The Higher Secondary Teachers Association has said that the absence of teachers will affect the SSLC and higher secondary which is taking public examinations since January, will affect the study.

The Public Education Department had issued guidelines for children, teachers and parents in the wake of the SSLC and plus two public examinations commenced on March 17 yesterday. Based on this, the Higher Secondary Teachers Association has come out in the open citing shortage of teachers after the Public Education Department sent instructions to schools to take steps to provide opportunities for classroom studies for children from January 1 to March 16.