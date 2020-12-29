COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases rises to 5000 range….

Thiruvananthapuram: Today 5887 people in Kerala have been confirmed for Covid-19. Kottayam 777, Ernakulam 734, Thrissur 649, Malappuram 610, Pathanamthitta 561, Kozhikode 507, Kollam 437, Thiruvananthapuram 414, Alappuzha 352, Palakkad 249, Kannur 230, Wayanad 208, Idukki 100 and Kasaragod 59 were confirmed in the districts today.

61,778 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 9.53%. A total of 77,89,764 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing.