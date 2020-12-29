Covid-19 Updates: Telugu superstar tested positive for coronavirus

Telugu superstar Ram Charan has tested positive for Covid-19. Ram Charan himself confirmed the news through his social media handles.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. No symptoms & quarantined at home. Hope to heal soon & come out stronger. Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon” Ram Charan tweeted.

More updates on my recovery soon. pic.twitter.com/lkZ86Z8lTF — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 29, 2020

Ram Charan’s father and Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi has tests Covid-19 positive on last month. But later he clarified that he was Covid-19 negative and his test result turned to be positive due to a faulty PCR-kit.

“A group of doctors did three different tests and concluded that I am COVID negative and that the earlier result was due to a faulty RT PCR kit. My heartfelt thanks for the concern, love shown by all of you during this time. Humbled”, Chiranjeevi tweeted.