India ready to buy new weapons from Israel….

New Delhi: India is set to buy 1580 new guns from Israel. India will buy 400 guns directly from an Israeli company. The remaining 1180 are planned to be manufactured locally in India under the Make in India scheme. The Pune-based Kalyani Group, in association with Elbit Systems, manufactures guns in India.

According to national media reports, the defense ministries of the two countries are still in talks on the issue. It is learned that Yair Kulas, the director in charge of Israeli defense exports, has written to the Union Home Ministry in this regard.