Keralite Physicist bags World Academy of Sciences award. He is a scientist at the International Center for Theoretical Science (ICTS-TIFR) in Bangalore under the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research. Ajith Parameswaran won the Physics Award for Young Scientist. Ajith Parameswaran is a native of Malappuram Melattur. The award is given to talented young scientists from developing countries, based at the World Academy of Sciences, based in Italy.

Ajith Parameswaran was a researcher who played an important role in predicting the gravitational waves that occur when black holes collide. Ajith has been a member of the LEGO research team since 2004, which found evidence for Einstein’s predictions about gravitational waves. Ajith and his research team at ICTS-TIFR have made significant contributions to LIGO’s research. Ajith Parameswaran holds an MSc from MG University, Kottayam, and a Ph.D. from the Max Planck Institute for Gravitational Physics, Germany. He has also received a Postdoctoral Fellowship from the California Institute of Technology, an Associateship with the Indian Academy of Sciences, the Ramanujan Fellowship, and the CIFAR-Azrieli Global Scholar Fellowship.

