Launch of MediaTek Helio G80-based phone confirmed. Read more!!!

A new Vivo device with model number V2037 resembles to be Vivo’s first phone with Helio G80 has been recognized at Geekbench recently. Although no information about the launch date or the phone name, the listing revealed some key specifications of the upcoming device. It is expected to launch under the Vivo’s Y-series.

As per the Geekbench listing, Vivo V2037 is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. The 4GB RAM variant was tested on Geekbench, but we expect more variants. The Vivo V2037 boots Android 11 OS out of the box. Actually, this unknown device has already emerged earlier this month, with a score of 342 points for single-core and 1319 points for multi-core on Geekbench 5. For reference, its performance is roughly around the level of the highly popular Samsung Galaxy A51, which features an Exynos 980 chipset. What’s great is that since it’s a MediaTek chipset, this mid-range device could be much cheaper than the Galaxy A51.

As of now, that’s all pretty much details out there. But, we expect to hear more about this Helio G80 powered Vivo phone very soon. In addition to this, Vivo is gearing up to launch its flagship X60 series. The X60 and X60 Pro will be the first phone to feature Exynos 1080 chipset.