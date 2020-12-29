Launching date of Audi A4 facelift announced: Know the features and price

Popular luxury car makers, Audi has announced the launching date of Audi A4 facelift in India. Audi A4 facelift will be launched in India on January 5,2021. The pre-booking of the car can be done by paying Rs. 2 lakh. New Audi A4 bookings opened earlier this month via Audi India dealerships as well as the company’s official website.

The car is powered with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder TFSI petrol engine alongside a 12V mild-hybrid system. The engines is mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission unit and standard Audi’s all-wheel-drive Quattro system. There will be no diesel engine option available on the new A4. This engine produces 190bhp and 320Nm and can haul the sedan from 0 to 100kmph in 7.3 seconds.

Audi A4 facelift is priced at Rs. 42lakh in India.