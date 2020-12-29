Police imposes Section 144 from December 31

The Bengaluru police has imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 in the city. The Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed for 12 hours from December 31 evening. The prohibitory order will remain in force within the limits of the city from 6 pm on December 31 till 6 am on January 1. The restriction was imposed after considering the Covid-19 situation.

“In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the limits of Bengaluru city and the emergence of a new strain of the disease abroad, it is absolutely essential to enforce all preventive and precautionary measures to contain spread of the disease in Bengaluru city… In order to prevent spread of the disease, certain restrictions are required to be imposed during the forthcoming New Year’s celebrations for the safety of citizens,” said Kamal Pant, Bengaluru Commissioner of Police.

‘No-man’ zones will be created at MG Road, Church Street, Brigade Road, Koramangala and Indiranagar. Only those with advance reservation coupons for pubs, bars, restaurants allowed.