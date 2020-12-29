“Such alleged usurpation of power sounds the death knell of democracy”: Governor hits out at government

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has once again criticized the Mamata Banerjee led West Bengal government. Governor has claimed that he has got an “alarming report” that state security advisor (SSA) Surajit Kar Purakayastha is engaged in “translating politically motivated police actions” and has usurped the authority of the director-general of police.

Alarming reports that De facto boss @WBPolice Surajit Kar Purakayastha #SSA @MamataOfficial vigorously engaged in translating politically motivated police actions. Concerned at Field police work of DGP- postings & transfer, investigation usurped by De facto boss Purakayastha. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 28, 2020

Such capitulation #DGP @WBPolice and usurpation #SSA @MamataOfficial sounds death knell of democracy. Such gross violation of Police Act and constitutional provisions proves political stance of police and administration that is by law required to be “politically neutrality” — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 28, 2020

Purkayastha was the former police chief of West Bengal. He was appointed as the state security advisor on June 2018, after his retirement.