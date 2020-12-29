DH Latest NewsDH NEWSDelhiLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Thousands march to governor’s house in demand to scrap off farm laws…

Dec 29, 2020, 04:57 pm IST

Patna: Thousands of farmers took part in the Raj Bhavan march in Bihar on Tuesday demanding scrapping of the central government’s new farming laws. The farmers marched to the governor’s residence as part of a series of protests in different parts of the country demanding the same.

The protest, which started from Gandhi Maidan in Patna, was stopped by police with barricades and batons at Dak Bungalow Chowk. Then there was a clash between the police and the farmers. Thousands of farmers have been protesting for a month near Delhi’s national highways demanding the repeal of the new rules.

Tags
Dec 29, 2020, 04:57 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button