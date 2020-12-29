Twinkle Khanna’s birthday: Here’s a glimpse of the birthday celebration

Twinkle Khanna is the wittiest and sassiest celebrity in the country who can make an important statement and also tickle every bone in your body. She was the daughter of late superstar Rajesh Khanna and actor Dimple Kapadia. She is a renowned Indian author, newspaper columnist, interior designer, film producer, and a former film actress. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar are without a doubt, one of Bollywood’s power couples. The two not only complement each other in the best ways but also don’t mind poking fun at the other, even on public platforms.

On her 47th birthday celebration, Akshay Kumar posted a picture of them, he wrote: “Here’s to another year of questionable life decisions. But I’m so glad I get to make all of them with you Happy birthday Tina.” The picture was perhaps from one of their holidays and showed the two of them on a cycling trip. Lara Dutta, who shot for Bell Bottom with Akshay earlier this year in Scotland, reacted to the picture and wrote: “Happy Birthday @twinklerkhanna !! Have a super one.”