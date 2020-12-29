Vaccine against the mutant COVID-19 strain: Ministry of Health with good news

New Delhi: Scientific Adviser Prof. K. Vijay Raghavan said that the vaccines may not fail to the genetic mutant COVID-19 virus. Most vaccines are thought to cause genetic mutations in viruses. These viruses can spread at a rate of up to 70 percent. Even genetically modified viruses are still being tested in the country. The Ministry of Health said in a statement that the vaccines in the country are effective. He also directed the states to be extra vigilant. The Ministry of Health clarified.

“There is no evidence current vaccines will fail to protect against COVID-19 variants from the UK or South Africa,” Professor K VijayRaghavan, the government’s Principal Scientific Adviser, said. “Most vaccines do target the spike protein (a part of the virus’ genetic code that the mutations have altered) but vaccines stimulate our immune system to produce a wide range of antibodies. The changes in the variants are not sufficient to make the vaccines ineffective,” he added.

Also read: “Never hurt a samosa or kachori by saying NO.. They too have fillings inside” ; Receipt from a restaurant g…