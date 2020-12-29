Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 smartphone. Read more!!!

Finishing the year on a high note, the Xiaomi Mi 11 5G was uncovered at an event in China yesterday as the first next-generation flagship Androids. It also maintains the title as the first smartphone to be powered by the new high-end Snapdragon 888 chipset.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 begins at CNY 3,999 (~Rs 45,000) for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and goes up to CNY 4,299 (~Rs 48,500) for the 8GB + 256GB arrangement. The top-of-the-line model with 12GB of RAM is priced at CNY 4,699 (~Rs 53,000). Colour options include black, blue and white with frosted glass, and khaki and purple in leather.

As for the optics, the Xiaomi Mi 11 has a triple-camera setup on the rear – a 108MP f/1.85 primary shooter with PDAF and OIS, which can produce 27MP with 1.6?m pixels after 4-in-1 pixel binning, followed by a 13MP f/2.4 ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field of view, and a 5MP macro shooter with a 50mm focal length and support for autofocus.