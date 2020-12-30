6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes; 5 killed and massive damage reported

Petrinja, Croatia: A strong earthquake that terrified people. The epicenter was reported in Croatia city, Petrinja. However, no tsunami alert was issued. The quake measured 6.3 on the Richter scale. At least five people died as it tore down buildings in central Croatia, leaving a town near the epicenter without electricity as rescuers combed toppled roofs and rubble in the dark. The 5 deceased include a young girl in Petrinja and four in the nearby town of Glina.

In addition to Croatia, the quake-affected Serbia, Bosnia, and Herzegovina, according to international media. Several buildings have collapsed in Petrinja. “All the tiles in the bathroom are broken, all the dishes fell out”, Marica Pavlovic, a 72-year-old retired meat factory worker, said of the damage to her home. “The city is actually a huge ruin. We are saving people, we are saving lives. We have dead people, we have missing people, injured people…it is a catastrophe,” Petrinja’s mayor Darinko Dumbovic said.

