Thiruvananthapuram: Today Covid-19 has been confirmed for 6268 people in Kerala. The worst affected districts are Ernakulam 1006, Pathanamthitta 714, Kozhikode 638, Kollam 602, Kottayam 542, Alappuzha 463, Thrissur 450, Malappuram 407, Palakkad 338, Thiruvananthapuram 320, Wayanad 267, Kannur 242, Idukki 204 and Kasaragod 75.

Covid-19 has so far been confirmed by 29 people who recently came from the UK. Their samples have been sent to NIV Pune for further testing.