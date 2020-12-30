Covid-19 Updates: State government extends lockdown

Maharashtra state government has decided to extend the Covid-19 lockdown imposed in the state. The lockdown restrictions were extended till January 31,2021.

“The state is threatened with the spread of COVID-19 virus. Therefore, to take certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus, the lockdown in the state has been extended till January 31”, the notification issued by the government said.

Also Read: New decision on reopening of educational institutions announced

The Maharashtra government had earlier imposed a night curfew in all the municipal areas of the state. The curfew is in place from 11 pm to 6 am and will remain in force till 5 January.