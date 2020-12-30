Covid cases of genetic modification have been confirmed again in the country….

New Delhi: Two more people in the country have been diagnosed with the UK-borne genetically modified Covid virus. The new cases are in Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. This brings the total number of cases in the country to eight.

A native of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, who had returned from the UK, was one of those who was confirmed to be infected with the virus. Samples of his family members are being tested. The woman, who arrived in Andhra Pradesh from the UK on December 21, was diagnosed with the disease.

The contact list of the woman who came to Andhra Pradesh by train from Delhi is being collected. Expert testing is being done in 10 labs in Delhi, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Bangalore, Bengal and Pune.