Covishield vaccine approved in India; Expert committee meeting today….

New Delhi: An expert committee meeting will be convened today to decide on the Serum Institute’s request for an urgent use permit for the Oxford vaccine Covishield in India. Adar Poonawalla, head of the Serum Institute, said he was happy to join the meeting for the approval of the Covid vaccine.

The CoviShield vaccine was developed by Oxford University and Astra Seneca. It is reported that the vaccine may be approved in India soon. The Covishield vaccine was tested in India last month with excellent results. Permission for public use will be granted in February-March. Prior to that, permission was sought for emergency use. Serum officials said five million doses of the vaccine have been developed so far.