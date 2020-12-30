Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Doha ? Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received the COVID-19 vaccine. Emir announced on his Instagram account that he had received the first dose of the Pfizer-Biotech Covid vaccine. In the last few days, the vaccine has been received by senior officials of the Ministry of Public Health and the former Prime Minister.

The first phase of the vaccination campaign, which started on December 23 through 7 primary health centers, runs until January 31, 2021. The first phase of vaccination is given to people over 70 years of age, those with multiple chronic diseases, and leading health professionals. The authorities had yesterday advised the public not to be reluctant to take safe and effective vaccines.

