Indian Army takes over three Made-in-India bridging system

New Delhi: The Indian Army has taken over three made-in-India bridging systems. The bridging systems are manufactured by DRDO. These can be used by military vehicles to pass and for soldiers to travel. These bridgings can be used to fill gaps of 5 m to 75 m. Official sources estimate that these will be of great benefit to the military at critical junctures. These are small bridges that are 10 meters long. Its feature is that it can be placed in any terrain and in any adverse conditions.

The bridgings were built by DRDO as part of the Make in India project. These are locally made for the defense needs of the Indian Army to ensure self-sufficiency and self-sufficiency. It is also a step towards eliminating foreign-made products. “#IndianArmy has inducted first three sets of 10-meter short span bridges. The equipment will meet the important requirement of providing mobility to own forces by speedy bridging of gaps during operations,” ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY tweeted.

