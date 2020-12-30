Karnataka Panchayat Election: Counting begins. Know more!!!

Counting of votes for 5,728 Gram Panchayats in Karnataka, which were voted in two phases, began at 8 am this morning at Covid Pandemic. The BJP is leading in 12 seats, the Congress in 55 seats and the JDS in 43 seats when the results come in.

The polling authorities said that the announcement of the results could be delayed as ballot papers were used in the polls except in the Bidar district where EVMs were used. The results will be updated at regular intervals on the official website of the Election Commission, karsec.gov.in and ceokarnataka.kar.nic.in. Elections were held in 226 taluks of the State for 91,339 seats and 2,22,814 candidates in 5,728 Grama Panchayats. 8,074 candidates have already been elected in both phases.

The voting was held on December 22, 2018, in the first phase, to 43,238 seats and in the second phase, voting for 39,378 seats was held on December 27, poll officials said. In the first phase, 82 percent polling was recorded while in the second phase it was less than 81 percent.