New decision on reopening of educational institutions announced

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced its decision on reopening of educational institutions in the Mumbai city. The schools and colleges in Mumbai city will remain shut till the 15th of January 2021. The decision was taken after considering the Covid-19 situation in the city.

Earlier, the civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had ordered schools to not reopen until December 31 due to the pandemic. Schools of all medium and managements will continue to remain shut from 1st to 15th January 2021. 16th and 17th January being Saturday and Sunday, the American Consulate Schools and other Consulate Schools will reopen from 18th of January 2021 .

The Maharashtra government had earlier allowed Classes 9 to 12 to reopen from November 23.