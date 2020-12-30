Reliance Jio today announced a partnership with MediaTek. Know more!!!

Reliance Jio has signed a deal with semiconductor manufacturer MediaTek to enter the esports market with the launch of the ‘GamingMasters’ tournament, which will kick off on January 13, 2021 and go on till March 7, 2021. Registrations for the tournament will conclude on January 9.

The tournament begins on January 13 and continues until March 7. The 70-day esports tournament has been announced following the success of JioGames’, Jio’s first-ever online gaming event – ‘India ka Gaming Champion’. The entire tournament will be broadcast live on JioTV HD Esports Channel and YouTube.

Reliance Jio says that the Gaming Masters is a grassroot undertaking by MediaTek and Jio, that is meant to revolutionize online gaming. It will test a gamer’s skill, teamwork and endurance in a virtual gaming arena. The winners will win a prize pool of ?12,50,000.