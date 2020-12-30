Shilpa Shetty’s new image goes viral…. See image!!!

No matter how much fans talk about Shilpa Shetty’s fitness, it is not enough. With each passing year, those discussions intensify. In terms of fitness and beauty, no one would agree that Shilpa is 45 years old.

Shilpa and her family are on holiday in Goa. The actor shared a picture from there. This is a picture of her wearing a printed bodycon dress with her hands tied behind her head. “I am in the mood to overcome the old ways,” she said.

Colleagues and fans came up with comments below the picture. The comments praised Shilpa’s efforts to maintain her fitness and praised her beauty. Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez commented, “You are a goddess.” As usual, you can see the comments asking for the secret of beauty.