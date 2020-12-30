UAE police extends 50% discount on traffic fines

UAE police has extended the 50% discount on traffic fines. The Ajman police has announced this. The discount offer was launched to mark the 49th UAE National Day. The scheme has been extended to January 15, 2021.

The discount is applicable on all types of fines for violations committed in the emirate before November 23. But fines for dangerous driving that put the driver’s life or others at risk is not covered in the scheme. Also fines for making changes to the vehicle’s engine or chassis without a licence and violating the COVID-19 precautionary measures are not included in the scheme.

The discounted fines can be paid at Ajman Police service centres, Sahl smart kiosks, the Ministry of Interior app and police app.