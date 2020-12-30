Who can say no to gol gappe? Here are the average amount of calories present in the street food dish

Pani puri or Golgappa is a type of snack that originated in the Indian subcontinent and is one of the most common street foods in Pakistan, India, Nepal and Bangladesh.

The round, hollow and crispy shell is filled with tamarind and chilly sauce, and chaat masala, potato, onion, boondi, boiled moong (lentils) and boiled chickpeas. Though millions of Indians gorge on this street food, it is tagged as unhealthy food, while some say that it’s healthy, because of the moong and the boiled chickpeas. Nutritionists assert that one can have pani puri, once in a while to satisfy the cravings but to be on the safe side, it is best to make it at home. Make a weight-loss-friendly pani puri without the sweetened chutney, potato stuffing and the deep-fried puri.

One serving of pani puris usually weighs 2.5 ounces. In a 2.5-ounce serving of pani puris, you consume about 100 calories. That’s 5 percent of a typical 2,000-calorie daily value. Each 2.5-ounce helping of pani puris has about 4 grams of fat, mostly from the frying oil. Of the fat, 2 grams are saturated. You eat 6 percent of a 65-gram fat DV and 10 percent of a 20-gram saturated fat DV with each serving. Reducing the fat would require eliminating the oil that is essential to cooking pani puris. The amount of calories in gol gappe are high, but if you are on a tight eating routine and need to get thinner immediately, then having a plate of 6 golgappas can help you shed pounds. Golgappas are loaded up with tart water in them, and it is very filling.