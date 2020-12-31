2,000-Year-Old Food discovered in an ancient street food shop!!!

Archaeologists have created an incredible discovery of a mural painted hot food and drinks shop, serving the ancient counterpart of street food to the Roman pedestrians. The find was caused in Pompeii, a city south of Naples which was concealed due to a volcanic explosion.

The street food shop was revealed in Pompeii archaeological park’s area Regio V, which is not yet open to the public. The ‘Termopolium’ or hot drinks counter was adorned with colorful frescoes representing what was being traded at the kiosk, including chicken and duck meat. There were also hints of 2,000-year-old food discovered inside the deep terracotta jars at the location, which were probably dropped into the food stall counters with in-depth circular holes. Archaeologists also discovered ceramic jars for making soups and stews, wine flasks, amphora, and an embellished bronze drinking vessel known as ‘patera’.

“Our primary studies indicates that the sculptures sketched on the front of the counter, symbolize the food and drink that were sold there,” said Valeria Amoretti, a site anthropologist. “This is an extraordinary discovery. It’s the first time we are excavating an entire termopolium,” said Massimo Ossana, director of the Pompeii archaeological park.

Amoretti said flickers of pork, fish, snails, and beef had also been seen in the containers, which she stated was a “testimony to the great variety of animal products used to prepare dishes.” Nearly two-thirds of the 66-hectare (165-acre) old town of Pompeii has been discovered till date. The wreckage was not found until the 16th century, and classified excavations started about 1750. Infrequent documentation of Greco-Roman life, Pompeii is one of Italy’s most famous attractions and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.