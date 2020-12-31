38 passengers arrived from the UK tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain has said that Covid has confirmed 38 people who arrived in Delhi from Britain. Four of them were confirmed to be infected with the genetically modified coronavirus.

They are placed in isolation in specially prepared rooms. With this, a total of four people in Delhi have been confirmed to be infected with the genetically modified coronavirus, he said. But none of them have been confirmed to be infected. “Four such patients have been found infected with the new UK strain of COVID-19. The persons who came in their contact have been also traced and tested, and it’s not in them. So, only these four cases of new strain in Delhi so far,” Satyendar Jain said.

