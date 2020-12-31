Abhishek and Aishwarya captured Aaradhya’s song with her grandfather on camera; Pics goes viral

Amitabh Bachchan sings with his granddaughter Aradhya. The actor himself shared the picture with fans on social media. ‘T 3768 – … tomorrow dawns .. and the celebrations begin .. but for what .. it’s just another day another year .. big deal ! Better off making music with the family,” he captioned the picture. The studio picture of Bachchan and Aaradhya went viral on the Internet in a short time.

T 3768 – … tomorrow dawns .. and the celebrations begin .. but for what .. its just another day another year .. big deal !

Better off making music with the family .. pic.twitter.com/6Tt9uVufbp — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 30, 2020

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are close to both. Abhishek Bachchan is filming his father and granddaughter’s song recording on a mobile camera. The film also stars Aishwarya encouraging her nine-year-old daughter Aradhya to sing. Amitabh Bachchan has also posted a selfie with Aaradhya. Bachchan’s post was captioned, “when granddaughter and grandfather get in front of the mic in the studio and make music”. As the pictures went viral, fans also took to the stage with comments. Bachchan and his granddaughter hope to release a video of the song together soon.

