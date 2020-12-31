All states to begin dry run for covid-19 vaccination from January 2….

New Delhi: The Drugs Controller General has indicated that a crucial meeting will be convened on Friday to approve the immediate use of Covaxin. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the country was preparing for the world’s largest Covid vaccination program.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Union Health Ministry said that the dry run for the Covid vaccine will be available in all states from January 2. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting today. Earlier, a two-day dry run was successfully organized in four states. The two-day dry run was conducted in Krishna in Andhra Pradesh, Rajkot in Gujarat, Gandhi Nagar, Ludhiana, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar in Punjab, Sonitpur and Nalbari in Assam.

Technology-assisted covid vaccine delivery, uploading of information, vaccination receipt and vaccination clearance, deployment of vaccination team, delivery of materials at session site, mock drill of vaccination, reporting and review at block-district and state level meetings.