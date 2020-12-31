‘Big setback to expats’: Gulf country to stop renewing residency permits for expats

A gulf country has decided to stop renewing residency permits for expats above the age of 60. Kuwait has decided this. The decision was announced by Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) in Kuwait.

PAM announced that from Monday, it will implement the decision to stop renewing residency permits for expats above the age of 60 who hold a secondary degree or below. The decision will be enforced without any exemptions.

Expats who are above the age of 60 but hold a university degree will not be required to leave the country as long as they have a family, a valid work permit or own a commercial business. In addition, a family member can sponsor his/her parents under the family visa law.