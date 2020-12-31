“Caution” ; These foods may increase the risk of asthma & other respiratory issues in children

Growth of respiratory problems in kids is an increasing anxiety for parents these days. Dread of prospective danger of asthma is also a reason of continuous concern. While we accuse polluted air for these concerns, a new study notes meat as one of the offenders. The study broadcasted online in the journal Thorax indicates that some inflammatory substances seen in cooked meats may guide to advanced wheezing in children. The researchers suggested out that dietary routines set earlier in life may be associated with wheezing and potentially the future development of asthma.

The study discovered the pro-inflammatory blends called refined glycation end-products (AGEs), which are by-products of high-temperature cooking, such as grilling, frying, or roasting of meat. AGEs lock on to certain ‘danger signal’ cells in the lungs, giving advancement to inflammatory immune system reaction. “As several cohort studies have indicated an unfavorable impact of meat consumption on paediatric airways health, proof of a positive correlation between AGE input and non-seafood meat consumption in our cohort reinforces our a priori assumption that dietary AGEs may have an significant role in airway inflammation in children,” the study reported.

The researchers at University of Queen Mary, London, evaluated the possible influence of dietary AGE infusion and meat consumption on respiratory symptoms. They bore the aid of information from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) for the years 2003 to 2006. The team examined dietary patterns of 4388 children aged 2-17 years through a 139-item Food Frequency Questionnaire.It was noticed that more increased intake of all sorts of meats was associated with more instances of wheezing in the children.

Professor Jonathan Grigg, Centre for Child Health, University of Queen Mary, London, “Although we are far from having sufficient proof to advise shifts in meat consumption in children in order to lower asthma, a focus on damaging respiratory consequences of taking considerable portions of cooked meats echoes with more comprehensive agendas.”