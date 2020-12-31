Coalition forces intercepts bomb-laden UAV launched by Houthi rebels

The coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia has intercepted and destroyed a bomb-laden unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) launched by Houthi rebels of Yemen.

“Joint Forces of the Command of the Coalition condemns and denounces the cowardly terrorist attack that took place in Aden International Airport earlier today. The desperate terrorist attack to target Al Maashiq Palace confirms the responsibility of the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia of the attack in Aden International Airport upon the arrival of the Prime Minister of Yemen and member of the Yemeni Cabinet. These terrorist acts not only target the Yemeni government, but the hopes and aspirations of the brotherly Yemeni people. The attempt to assassinate the Yemeni Cabinet is an attempt to thwart the Riyadh Agreement, which Yemeni people have adopted as a path toward unification of ranks, restoration of normal life, security and stability and a roadmap to reaching a comprehensive political solution in Yemen”, said Brigadier General Turki Al Malki, official spokesman of coalition forces.

The Houthi rebels had been targeting Saudi Arabia continuously. The Houthi rebels had been suing drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia. The coalition’s forces regularly intercept explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea and explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.

Yemen is witnessing violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa. The crisis escalated in 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains. More than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict.