Commodity Market: Gold and silver prices edged lower

In the commodity market, the price of precious metal gold and silver has edged lower. On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures declined 0.08% to Rs. 50,097 per 10 gram while silver futures edged lower 0.12% lower to Rs. 68,531 per kg.

In international markets, price of spot gold surged by 0.2% and reached at US dollar 1,897.67 an ounce. Spot silver traded at US dollar 26.6448 an ounce. Among other precious metals, Platinum gained 0.1% to US dollar 1,066.91 and palladium was up 0.2% at US dollar 2,366.01.

The price of 24-carat gold today slipped down by Rs 290, from Rs 50,220 per 10 gram to Rs 49,930 per 10 gram. The price of 22-carat gold has changed from Rs 49,220 per 10 gram to Rs 48,930 per 10 gram. Meanwhile, the price of silver mounted by Rs 200, from Rs 68,200 per kilogram to Rs 68,400 per kilogram.