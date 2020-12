From tomorrow, vehicles will be able to pass through toll plazas only through the Fastag system. Toll plaza officials said the system would take effect in the country from January 1.

The notification of the Central Government in this regard will come into effect from January 1 at the Paliyekkara toll plaza on National Highway 544. Locals living within a 10-kilometer radius of the toll plaza will continue to be able to travel for free through the Fastag system, officials said.