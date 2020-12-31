“French fries stuffed between two dry pieces of bread” ; Post goes viral…

A Twitter user shared a picture of French fries loaded between two dry pieces of bread and it disgusted people so much that a viral debate on such weird food concoctions seen in different countries began.

Seemingly, this French fries sandwich is a common English feed and is called ‘chip butties’. This American meal could not hold back his annoyance on discovering this unique meal. He shared the photo of the sandwich on his Twitter account and noted, “Just learned about chip butties, which is an English food that is literally just French fries in between two slices of bread. This is just making me so irrationally angry.”

Just learned about chip buttys, which is an English food that is literally just French fries in between two slices of bread. This is just making me so irrationally angry pic.twitter.com/O604faAR8K — Jack (@jfksafk) December 12, 2020

This Twitter post encouraged the feelings of foodies around the globe who shared their own findings of weird sandwiches and other feeds. The post gathered more than one lakh likes, 6.4k retweets, and 13.2k comments.

The long Twitter thread jerked us more such stunning foods. Pasty in burger buns, chips filled on bread slices, biscuits, and gravy – and more bizarre recipes will get on your nerves. Actually, a Brit-American foods war ensued with offended Britishers inflicting by sharing equally eccentric American meals.