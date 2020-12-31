Government decides to end liquor sales through ‘BevQ’ app token

The state government is all set to phase out the ‘BevQ’ app for buying liquor. The government has verbally instructed the corporation outlets to dispense liquor even though there is no ‘BevQ’ app.

Bevco has told the government that it will no longer use the ‘BevQ’ app when it sells liquor in parcels. Bevco claims that going ahead with the app will reduce the number of customers in the outlets and this will help the bartenders. But the government has decided in principle to withdraw from the app after the Christmas and New Year rush.