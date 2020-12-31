Gulf country makes important announcement

A gulf country has made an important announcement. Kuwait has announced that it will not extend the grace period given to illegal expats who had violated residency permit rules. The grace period given to illegal expats ends on Thursday. The Ministry of Interior stated that those who have not amended their residencies will need to leave Kuwait once the airport opens on January 2.

“The grace given to violators of residency, who have been stuck in the country because of the coronavirus pandemic, will not be extended. They have to leave the country before the end of the month. The ministry has granted them temporary residency permits for three months that were renewed three times. After the general situation improved and airports and other ports reopened, they were required to leave during the last month-long grace period”, said Brig Tawhid Al Kandari, Director of Security Relations and Media Department at the Ministry of Interior.

Around 73,000 illegal expatriates have applied to legalize their status. The illegal resident, who fails to pay the violation fine, will be blacklisted and banned from entering Kuwait. Illegal residents registered at the Kuwaiti Interior Ministry are estimated at 186,000 from different nationalities.