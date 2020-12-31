Indian Railway to resume another train service

The Indian Railway has announced that it will resume the Vande Bharat Express. The New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express resume its services from January 1. Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced this.

“The Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express which takes pilgrims to Vaishno Devi shrine will once again resume its services from January 1. One of India’s modern train is once again ready to welcome devotees and pilgrims”, tweeted Piyush Goyal.

The New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat express was flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 3 last year. The train started its regular services for passengers from October 5, last year. The services of the Vande Bharat were stopped due to Covid pandemic in March this year.

The New Delhi- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express runs six-day in a week except for Tuesday. Vande Bharat Express which run at a speed of 160kmph and is considered to be India’s first semi-high speed train.