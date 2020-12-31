Kerala Assembly passes resolution against central government’s farmers’ law

Kerala Legislative Assembly passes resolution against agriculture law brought by the central government. The resolution was passed unanimously. The chief minister’s resolution demanded the repeal of all the three agricultural laws. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the continuation of the farmers’ strike would have a negative impact on Kerala.

Stopping the movement of food supplies will affect food security. He also accused the Centre of trying to evade the fair price. Kerala will starve if food inflows stop in the consumer state of Kerala. Kerala asks the Centre to repeal the law. The Centre hastened to pass the law. It will only make things worse. The Chief Minister also demanded the immediate repeal of the Agriculture Act.

KC Joseph moved the amendment from the Congress to criticize the Prime Minister but it was rejected by the House. Then the resolution was passed with the support of UDF-LDF MLAs. The speaker said after the vote that no one voted against it.