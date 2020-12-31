Reliance Jio announces a ‘happy news’ for customers

India’s most popular telecom service provider, Reliance Jio has announced a ‘happy news’ for its customers. Jio has announced that all voice calls to any network in India will be free from January 1. Jio has been charging for calls to other networks to recover Interconnect Usage Charges, which is ending after today.

“Honouring its commitment to revert off-net domestic voice-call charges to zero, as soon as IUC charges are abolished, Jio will once again make all off-net domestic voice calls free, starting 1 January 2021. On-net domestic voice calls have always been free on the Jio network”, a statement issued by Jio said.

Jio started charging its customers for off-net voice calls after the TRAI in September 2019 extended the timeline for implementation of IUC on mobile-to-mobile calls beyond January 2020. Reliance Jio was charging customers 6 paise per minute for voice calls made to other phone networks, but compensated subscribers by giving free data of equal value.