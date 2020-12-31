See some of the top WhatsApp features, announcements, and more, as 2020 comes to an end

WhatsApp Messenger, or simply WhatsApp, is an American freeware, cross-platform messaging and Voice over IP service owned by Facebook, Inc. It allows users to send text messages and voice messages, make voice and video calls, and share images, documents, user locations, and other media.

A WhatsApp spokesperson said, “Group calling has been particularly useful for users wanting to connect with more people at once – which is why we doubled the number of participants on WhatsApp calls from four to eight in April. People on an average were spending over 15 billion minutes talking each day on WhatsApp calls, well above a typical day before the pandemic.”

The spokesman said, “We’ve heard from many small businesses how they already use WhatsApp to close sales. They might use their catalog to showcase their goods or services, and then chat with the customer to coordinate the details and payment. We want to make all of this even easier and simpler in WhatsApp for everyone involved. Our conviction is that WhatsApp has the potential to bring together privacy, business solutions, commerce and credibility – all on one platform. We believe that with WhatsApp, we can help scale our digital economy–especially for businesses–and in doing so bring critical services to all Indians across all parts of the country.”