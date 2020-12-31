The century-old temple, which was undergoing renovations, was demolished by the attackers…..

Lahore: A century-old temple, which was undergoing renovations, was demolished by militants. The incident took place in Karak district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The ruined shrine is the burial place of a saint. Every Thursday, people from different parts of the country used to come here to worship.

As part of the renovation of the temple, construction work was underway on the site adjacent to the old parts of the temple. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam(F), a leading political party, staged a protest against this. During the protest, a group of protesters set fire to the newly constructed part of the temple and smashed the old parts.

JUIF leader Ameer Maulana Ata Ur Rehman said the demolition of the temple was anti-social and the party had no role to play. He said party workers had only peacefully protested in front of the temple. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said the incident was unfortunate. He added that the government would protect places of worship.