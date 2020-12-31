Union government announced decision on scheduled international passenger flights

The Union Government has announced its decision on scheduled international passenger flights. The government has extended the suspension on scheduled commercial international flights till January 31, 2021. The suspension will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). International scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis.

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in the country since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral “air bubble” arrangements with selected countries since July.