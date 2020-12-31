When cashless came to Russia, the common man lost money; Samsung chief sentenced to 9 years in prison

The civilians in Russia who have come to be cashless are being attacked. Releasing figures, Sberbank said the Russian economy, which had called on its citizens to make payments by following the bank cards and other cashless methods, could lose up to $4,400 billion by 2020 alone.

The call for cashless was to intensify the fight against the shadow economy that had grown in the country. Hackers steal information about transactions from individual accounts. Deputy chairman of Sberbank said that there are 2.3 lakh darknet accounts in the country and most of the people will be available to get the leaked information.

Russian-speaking cyber attackers are from Germany, Ukraine, Venezuela, and many others are from Russia.